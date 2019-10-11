Hillsboro breezed by visiting De Soto 27-12 Friday.
Running the ball was key for Hillsboro. Leading rushers were Jaxin Patterson with two rushing touchdowns and Austin Perez with a rushing touchdown.
Mark Moore also contributed for Hillsboro with a field goal. Leading the way offensively for De Soto were Levi Fischer and John Whited each with a receiving touchdown.
Hillsboro (3-4) hosts Jackson on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. De Soto (4-3) plays at home against Ste. Genevieve on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.