Recap: Hillsboro breezes by Windsor (Imperial)
Hillsboro upended Windsor (Imperial) 64-42 Friday at Windsor (Imperial).

Running the ball was key for Hillsboro. Contributing to their ground game were Jaxin Patterson with three rushing touchdownsa returning touchdown, Griffin Ray with two rushing touchdownsa returning touchdown and Austin Romaine with a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown.

Also contributing for Hillsboro were Tyler Watson with a receiving touchdown and Gabe King with a returning touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Windsor (Imperial) were Derek Williams with four rushing touchdowns, Chris Butts with a rushing touchdown and Conner Begeman with a receiving touchdown.

Hillsboro (3-3) goes on the road to play De Soto on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (2-3) will be away at North County on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.

