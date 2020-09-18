Recap: Hillsboro upends North County

Hillsboro defeated visiting North County 36-14 Friday.
Rushing played a key role in the win for Hillsboro. Contributing to their ground game were Jaxin Patterson, Austin Romaine each with two rushing touchdowns and Tyler Watson with a rushing touchdown.
Contributing offensively for North County were Clayton Chandler with a rushing touchdown and Karter Kekec with a returning touchdown.
Hillsboro (2-2) hosts Festus on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. North County (2-2) will host Agape Boarding School on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.
