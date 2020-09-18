 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Hillsboro upends North County
0 comments

Recap: Hillsboro upends North County

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Hillsboro defeated visiting North County 36-14 Friday.

Rushing played a key role in the win for Hillsboro. Contributing to their ground game were Jaxin Patterson, Austin Romaine each with two rushing touchdowns and Tyler Watson with a rushing touchdown.

Contributing offensively for North County were Clayton Chandler with a rushing touchdown and Karter Kekec with a returning touchdown.

Hillsboro (2-2) hosts Festus on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. North County (2-2) will host Agape Boarding School on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports