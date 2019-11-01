Jaxin Patterson scored two rushing touchdowns to lead Hillsboro to a 23-6 win over visiting Sikeston Friday.
Other players with numbers for Hillsboro were John Bennett with a rushing touchdown and Mark Moore with a field goal.
