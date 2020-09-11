Recap: Holt triumphs over Fort Zumwalt South

Holt trounced visiting Fort Zumwalt South 42-14 Friday.
Rushing played a major role in victory for Holt. Leading rushers were Jackson Smith with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns, Zakhi Johnson and Richard Meyer each with a rushing touchdown.
Alex Ginnever also contributed for Holt with a receiving touchdown.
Holt (3-0) goes on the road to play Timberland on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (1-2) will host Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.
