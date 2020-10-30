 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Holt triumphs over Fort Zumwalt West
0 comments

Recap: Holt triumphs over Fort Zumwalt West

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Holt toppled visiting Fort Zumwalt West 48-14 Friday.

Running the ball was key for Holt. Leading rushers were Kyle Wuebbeling with four rushing touchdowns and Mason Burke with a rushing touchdown.

Also adding offensive numbers for Holt were Jackson Smith with a receiving touchdown and Colin Bunner with a returning touchdown. Key offensive players for Fort Zumwalt West were Caleb Greiner and Peyton Kraus each with a receiving touchdown.

Holt (8-1) plays at Francis Howell on Friday, November 6 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports