Recap: Holt trounces Fort Zumwalt West

Holt toppled visiting Fort Zumwalt West 48-14 Friday.
Rushing played a key role in the win for Holt. Key rushers included Kyle Wuebbeling with four rushing touchdowns and Mason Burke with a rushing touchdown.
Other players with points for Holt included Jackson Smith with a receiving touchdown and Colin Bunner with a returning touchdown. Contributing for Fort Zumwalt West were Caleb Greiner and Peyton Kraus each with a receiving touchdown.
Holt (8-1) travels to Francis Howell on Friday, November 6 at 7 p.m.
