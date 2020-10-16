Recap: Holt trounces Francis Howell Central

Holt trounced visiting Francis Howell Central 42-0 Friday.
Keeping the ball in the air was key for Holt. Key receivers included Colin Bunner with three receiving touchdowns, Jackson Smith, Dallas Winner-Johnson and Kyle Wuebbeling each with a receiving touchdown.
Holt (7-1) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Francis Howell Central (2-3) hosts Washington on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.
