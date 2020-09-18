Recap: Holt trounces Timberland

Holt upended Timberland 48-17 Friday at Timberland.
Running the ball was key for Holt. Key rushers included Kyle Wuebbeling with three rushing touchdowns and Jackson Smith with two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.
Alex Ginnever also contributed for Holt with a receiving touchdown. Contributing for Timberland were Josh Gibbs with a rushing touchdowna field goal and Travon Kennedy with a rushing touchdown.
Holt (4-0) travels to Fort Zumwalt West on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. Timberland (1-3) visits Francis Howell Central on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.
