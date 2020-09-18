 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Holt trounces Timberland
0 comments

Recap: Holt trounces Timberland

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Holt upended Timberland 48-17 Friday at Timberland.

Running the ball was key for Holt. Key rushers included Kyle Wuebbeling with three rushing touchdowns and Jackson Smith with two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

Alex Ginnever also contributed for Holt with a receiving touchdown. Contributing for Timberland were Josh Gibbs with a rushing touchdowna field goal and Travon Kennedy with a rushing touchdown.

Holt (4-0) travels to Fort Zumwalt West on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. Timberland (1-3) visits Francis Howell Central on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports