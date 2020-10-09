Recap: Holt trounces Troy Buchanan

Holt trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 44-7 win over Troy Buchanan Friday at Troy Buchanan.
Adding offensive numbers for Holt were Colin Bunner with three receiving touchdowns, Jackson Smith with two rushing touchdowns, Clayton Mitchell with a returning touchdown and Brayden Burthardt with a field goal. Nick Bova led Troy Buchanan with a rushing touchdown.
Holt (6-1) plays at home against Francis Howell Central on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Troy Buchanan (3-4) will host Fort Zumwalt West on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.