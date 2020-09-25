Recap: Holt waltzes over Fort Zumwalt West

Holt defeated Fort Zumwalt West 48-28 Friday at Fort Zumwalt West.
Keeping the ball in the air was key for Holt. Key receivers included Colin Bunner with three receiving touchdowns and Jackson Smith with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown.
Holt also got points from Kyle Wuebbeling with a rushing touchdown and Isaiah Slaughter with a returning touchdown.
Holt (5-0) plays at home against Francis Howell on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (0-5) plays at home against Summit on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.
