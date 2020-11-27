 Skip to main content
Recap: Jackson triumphs over Fort Zumwalt North
Recap: Jackson triumphs over Fort Zumwalt North

Jackson triumphed over Fort Zumwalt North 49-14 Friday at Fort Zumwalt North.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Jackson. Leading rushers were Daniel Dickerson with four rushing touchdowns, Cael Welker with two rushing touchdowns and Rhet Liley with a rushing touchdown.

Adding offensive numbers for Fort Zumwalt North were Bobby Merris with a rushing touchdown and Chris Reckel with a receiving touchdown.

