Recap: Jackson trounces Chaminade

Jackson toppled Chaminade 63-22 Friday at Chaminade.
Contributing points for Jackson were Cael Welker with two rushing touchdowns, Kannen Turley with two receiving touchdowns, Daniel Dickerson, Tony Williams each with a rushing touchdown, Rhet Liley with a receiving touchdown and Garner Horman with a returning touchdown. Contributing for Chaminade were Amar Johnson with a rushing touchdown, Ryan King and Teddy Sudekum each with a receiving touchdown.
