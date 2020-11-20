 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Jackson trounces Chaminade
0 comments

Recap: Jackson trounces Chaminade

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year

Jackson toppled Chaminade 63-22 Friday at Chaminade.

Contributing points for Jackson were Cael Welker with two rushing touchdowns, Kannen Turley with two receiving touchdowns, Daniel Dickerson, Tony Williams each with a rushing touchdown, Rhet Liley with a receiving touchdown and Garner Horman with a returning touchdown. Contributing for Chaminade were Amar Johnson with a rushing touchdown, Ryan King and Teddy Sudekum each with a receiving touchdown.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports