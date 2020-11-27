Recap: Jackson trounces Fort Zumwalt North

Jackson upended Fort Zumwalt North 49-14 Friday at Fort Zumwalt North.
Rushing played a major role in victory for Jackson. Contributing to their ground game were Daniel Dickerson with four rushing touchdowns, Cael Welker with two rushing touchdowns and Rhet Liley with a rushing touchdown.
Fort Zumwalt North got offensive contributions from Bobby Merris with a rushing touchdown and Chris Reckel with a receiving touchdown.
