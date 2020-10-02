Recap: Jackson trounces Fox

Jackson triumphed over visiting Fox 59-21 Friday.
Contributing for Jackson were Daniel Dickerson with two rushing touchdowns, Marquis Eckley with a receiving touchdown, Bryce Norman and Cole Parker each with a returning touchdown. Contributing points for Fox were Jahaud Thompson with two rushing touchdowns and Brock Inman with a rushing touchdown.
Jackson (6-0) plays at home against Farmington on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.
