 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Jefferson triumphs over Chaffee
0 comments

Recap: Jefferson triumphs over Chaffee

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Jefferson upended Chaffee 50-6 Friday at Chaffee.

Running played a key role in the win for Jefferson. Leading rushers were Will Schnitzler, Dylan Schnitzler each with two rushing touchdowns and Colby Ott with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

Colton Richardson also contributed for Jefferson with a receiving touchdown.

Jefferson (4-2) hosts St. Vincent on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Chaffee (1-5) goes on the road to play Grandview on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports