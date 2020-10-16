Recap: Jefferson triumphs over Chaffee

Jefferson upended Chaffee 50-6 Friday at Chaffee.
Running played a key role in the win for Jefferson. Leading rushers were Will Schnitzler, Dylan Schnitzler each with two rushing touchdowns and Colby Ott with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown.
Colton Richardson also contributed for Jefferson with a receiving touchdown.
Jefferson (4-2) hosts St. Vincent on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Chaffee (1-5) goes on the road to play Grandview on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.
