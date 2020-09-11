 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Jefferson triumphs over Herculaneum
0 comments

Recap: Jefferson triumphs over Herculaneum

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Jefferson triumphed over Herculaneum 54-0 Friday at Herculaneum.

Running the ball was key for Jefferson. Key rushers included Dylan Schnitzler with four rushing touchdowns, Colby Ott with two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown and Colton Richardson with a rushing touchdown.

Jefferson (2-1) will host St. Pius X on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Herculaneum (0-3) will be away at St. Vincent on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports