Recap: Jefferson triumphs over Herculaneum

Jefferson triumphed over Herculaneum 54-0 Friday at Herculaneum.
Running the ball was key for Jefferson. Key rushers included Dylan Schnitzler with four rushing touchdowns, Colby Ott with two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown and Colton Richardson with a rushing touchdown.
Jefferson (2-1) will host St. Pius X on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Herculaneum (0-3) will be away at St. Vincent on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.
