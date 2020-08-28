 Skip to main content
Recap: Jefferson trounces Fredericktown
Recap: Jefferson trounces Fredericktown

Jefferson trounced Fredericktown 41-6 Friday at Fredericktown.

Key offensive players for Jefferson were Dylan Schnitzler with a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown, Will Breeze with two receiving touchdowns, Sean Usery with a rushing touchdown and Will Schnitzler with a receiving touchdown.

Jefferson (1-0) hosts Cuba on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. Fredericktown (0-1) will play at Hermann on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m.

