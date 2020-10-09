 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Jefferson trounces Grandview
0 comments

Recap: Jefferson trounces Grandview

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Jefferson triumphed over Grandview 42-0 Friday at Grandview.

Running played a key role in the win for Jefferson. Key rushers included Will Schnitzler with two rushing touchdowns, Colby Ott with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown and Dylan Schnitzler with a rushing touchdown.

Jefferson (3-2) travels to Chaffee on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Grandview (4-2) travels to St. Vincent on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports