Recap: Jefferson trounces Grandview

Jefferson triumphed over Grandview 42-0 Friday at Grandview.
Running played a key role in the win for Jefferson. Key rushers included Will Schnitzler with two rushing touchdowns, Colby Ott with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown and Dylan Schnitzler with a rushing touchdown.
Jefferson (3-2) travels to Chaffee on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Grandview (4-2) travels to St. Vincent on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.
