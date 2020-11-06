Recap: Jefferson trounces Kelly

Jefferson trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 40-7 win over Kelly Friday at Kelly.
Rushing played a key role in the win for Jefferson. Key rushers included Dylan Schnitzler with three rushing touchdowns, Will Schnitzler with two rushing touchdowns and Colby Ott with a rushing touchdown.
Jefferson (7-2) plays at home against New Madrid County Central on Friday, November 13.
