Recap: Jefferson waltzes over New Madrid County Central
Colby Ott scored a receiving touchdown and four rushing touchdowns to lead Jefferson to a 42-20 victory over visiting New Madrid County Central Friday.

Dylan Schnitzler also contributed for Jefferson with a rushing touchdown. Key offensive players for New Madrid County Central were Shamar Williamson with two receiving touchdowns and Quazavion Jackson with a rushing touchdown.

Jefferson (8-2) goes on the road to play Duchesne on Friday, November 20 at 7 p.m.

