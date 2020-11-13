Recap: Jefferson waltzes over New Madrid County Central

Colby Ott scored a receiving touchdown and four rushing touchdowns to lead Jefferson to a 42-20 victory over visiting New Madrid County Central Friday.
Dylan Schnitzler also contributed for Jefferson with a rushing touchdown. Key offensive players for New Madrid County Central were Shamar Williamson with two receiving touchdowns and Quazavion Jackson with a rushing touchdown.
Jefferson (8-2) goes on the road to play Duchesne on Friday, November 20 at 7 p.m.
