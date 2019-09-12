Jennings triumphed over Clayton 56-8 Thursday at Clayton.
Contributing points for Jennings were Isaiah Perkins with two rushing touchdowns, Stacy Taylor with a receiving touchdowna rushing touchdown, Demetrius Armstrong with a rushing touchdown, Jalyn Seals with a receiving touchdown and Brandon Tate with a rushing touchdown. Derrick Chatman led Clayton with a receiving touchdown.
Jennings (1-2) will host Lift For Life on Thursday, September 19 at 6 p.m. Clayton (1-2) will host Normandy on Saturday, September 21 at noon.