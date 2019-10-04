Red October special: Subscribe now

Jerseyville beat visiting Waterloo 33-28 Friday.

Leading the way offensively for Jerseyville were Garrett Carey with two receiving touchdowns, Matthew Jackson, Brian McDonald each with a rushing touchdown and Sam Bartels with two field goals. Waterloo got offensive contributions from William Gilbert with two rushing touchdowns, Tanner Fry and Tyson Roedl each with a rushing touchdown.

Jerseyville (2-4) will host Mascoutah on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. Waterloo (1-5) will host Civic Memorial on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m.

