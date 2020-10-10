 Skip to main content
Recap: John Burroughs upends Priory
John Burroughs trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 48-21 win over Priory Saturday at Priory.

Key offensive contributors for Priory were Myles Kee, Mark Parent and James Wong each with a receiving touchdown.

John Burroughs (1-0) plays at home against Clayton on Saturday, October 17 at 1 p.m. Priory (0-1) goes on the road to play Tolton Catholic on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

