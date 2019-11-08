Subscribe for 99¢

Isaiah Davis notched six rushing touchdowns to lead Joplin to a 69-48 win over visiting Kirkwood Friday.

Also contributing for Joplin were Zach Westmoreland with three receiving touchdowns and Nathan Glades with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Kirkwood included Jairus Maclin with three receiving touchdowns, Jackson Fortner and William Lee each with two receiving touchdowns.

Joplin (11-0) will host Marquette on Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m. Kirkwood (6-4) hosts Webster Groves on Thursday, November 28 at noon.

