Recap: Kennett triumphs over St. Pius X

Kennett upended St. Pius X 46-0 Friday at St. Pius X.
Running played a key role in the win for Kennett. Contributing to their ground game were Bodey Ellis and Jordan Jarrett each with two rushing touchdowns.
Other players with numbers for Kennett were Tanner Duncan with two receiving touchdowns and Zytrevion Williams with a returning touchdown.
Kennett (4-0) plays at East Prairie on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. St. Pius X (2-2) travels to Doniphan on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.
