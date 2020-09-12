Recap: Kirksville breezes by O'Fallon Christian

Kirksville trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 43-26 win over visiting O'Fallon Christian Saturday.
Leading the way offensively for Kirksville were Jaden Ballinger with two rushing touchdowns, Landon Yardley with a rushing touchdown, Brock Burchett, Noah Copeland and Aiden McKim each with a receiving touchdown. Adding offensive numbers for O'Fallon Christian were Kaden McMullen with two rushing touchdowns, Roddy Alexander and Colby Bolden each with a rushing touchdown.
Kirksville (3-0) plays at Moberly on Friday at 7 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (0-3) hosts Duchesne on Friday at 7 p.m.
