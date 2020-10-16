 Skip to main content
Recap: Kirkwood beats Ladue
Recap: Kirkwood beats Ladue

Kirkwood topped visiting Ladue 20-7 Friday.

Receiving played a major role in victory for Kirkwood. Contributing to their passing game were William Lee and Jaylen Phipps each with a receiving touchdown.

Cole Johnson also contributed for Kirkwood with a rushing touchdown. Jared Rhodes led Ladue with a receiving touchdown.

Kirkwood (1-1) hosts Eureka on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Ladue (0-2) plays at home against Fox on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

