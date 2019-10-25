Kirkwood trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 36-35 win over Ladue Friday at Ladue.
Keeping the ball in the air was key for Kirkwood. Contributing to their passing game were William Lee with two receiving touchdownsa returning touchdown and Cole Johnson with a receiving touchdowna returning touchdown.
Cameron Macon also contributed for Kirkwood with a rushing touchdown. Contributing for Ladue were Mason Player with two receiving touchdowns, Marzion Cosby with a receiving touchdowna returning touchdown and Jared Rhodes with a rushing touchdown.
Kirkwood (5-3) hosts Webster Groves on Thursday, November 28 at noon.