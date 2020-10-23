 Skip to main content
Recap: Kirkwood topples Eureka
Recap: Kirkwood topples Eureka

Kirkwood beat visiting Eureka 28-17 Friday.

Kirkwood got offensive contributions from Jaylen Phipps with two receiving touchdowns, Cole Johnson with a rushing touchdown and Asher Weinberg with a returning touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Eureka were Jaquari Parks with a rushing touchdown, Tommie Davis with a returning touchdown and Nate Campbell with a field goal.

Kirkwood (2-1) will play at Webster Groves on Thursday, November 26 at noon.

