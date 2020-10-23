Recap: Kirkwood tops Eureka

Kirkwood topped visiting Eureka 28-17 Friday.
Contributing points for Kirkwood were Jaylen Phipps with two receiving touchdowns, Cole Johnson with a rushing touchdown and Asher Weinberg with a returning touchdown. Contributing offensively for Eureka were Jaquari Parks with a rushing touchdown, Tommie Davis with a returning touchdown and Nate Campbell with a field goal.
Kirkwood (2-1) visits Webster Groves on Thursday, November 26 at noon.
