Recap: Kirkwood tops Eureka
Kirkwood topped visiting Eureka 28-17 Friday.

Contributing points for Kirkwood were Jaylen Phipps with two receiving touchdowns, Cole Johnson with a rushing touchdown and Asher Weinberg with a returning touchdown. Contributing offensively for Eureka were Jaquari Parks with a rushing touchdown, Tommie Davis with a returning touchdown and Nate Campbell with a field goal.

Kirkwood (2-1) visits Webster Groves on Thursday, November 26 at noon.

