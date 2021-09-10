Recap: Kirkwood trounces Pattonville

Kirkwood toppled Pattonville 48-0 Friday at Pattonville.

Running played a key role in the win for Kirkwood. Leading rushers were Deion Brown with a receiving touchdown and three rushing touchdowns, Darius Jones and Creighton Wise each with a rushing touchdown.

Tyler Macon also contributed for Kirkwood with a receiving touchdown.

Kirkwood (3-0) travels to Ladue on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Pattonville (1-2) will be away at Fox on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.