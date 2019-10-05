Kirkwood triumphed over Ritenour 49-6 Saturday at Ritenour.
Rushing played a major role in victory for Kirkwood. Key rushers included Darius Jones with two rushing touchdowns, Gerald Jackson, Nate Jones and Cameron Macon each with a rushing touchdown.
Other players with numbers for Kirkwood included Cole Johnson and William Lee each with a receiving touchdown. Marcellus Griffin was the leading scorer for Ritenour with a rushing touchdown.
Kirkwood (4-2) plays at Eureka on Friday at 7 p.m. Ritenour (1-5) goes on the road to play Hazelwood Central on Saturday, October 12 at noon.