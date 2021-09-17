Recap: Kirkwood waltzes over Ladue

Tyler Macon notched three receiving touchdowns to lead Kirkwood to a 34-18 win over Ladue Friday at Ladue.

Deion Brown also contributed for Kirkwood with two rushing touchdowns. Key offensive players for Ladue were Adonis Whitley with a receiving touchdown, Jared Rhodes with a returning touchdown and Mason Taylor with a field goal.

Kirkwood (4-0) hosts Hazelwood Central on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Ladue (3-1) plays at Ritenour on Saturday, September 25 at 1 p.m.