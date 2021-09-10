 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Ladue tops Lindbergh
0 comments

Recap: Ladue tops Lindbergh

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jared Rhodes notched two rushing touchdowns to lead Ladue to a 19-13 victory over visiting Lindbergh Friday.

Adonis Whitley also contributed for Ladue with a receiving touchdown. Contributing points for Lindbergh were Adam Dupont and Dominic Mariano each with a rushing touchdown.

Ladue (3-0) will host Kirkwood on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Lindbergh (2-1) hosts Webster Groves on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News