Recap: Ladue tops Lindbergh

Jared Rhodes notched two rushing touchdowns to lead Ladue to a 19-13 victory over visiting Lindbergh Friday.
Adonis Whitley also contributed for Ladue with a receiving touchdown. Contributing points for Lindbergh were Adam Dupont and Dominic Mariano each with a rushing touchdown.
Ladue (3-0) will host Kirkwood on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Lindbergh (2-1) hosts Webster Groves on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.
