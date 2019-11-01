Ladue upended visiting Clayton 73-7 Friday.
Rushing played a key role in the win for Ladue. Leading rushers were Jared Rhodes with two rushing touchdowns, Gideon Boaten, Boston Lee, Callen Morley and Mel Woodson each with a rushing touchdown.
Other players with numbers for Ladue included Brock Jones with two returning touchdowns, Mason Player with a receiving touchdown, Nick Steibler with a returning touchdown and Mason Taylor with a field goal. Jalen Williams led the way for Clayton with a rushing touchdown.