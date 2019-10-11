Ladue toppled Parkway West 36-7 Friday at Parkway West.
Keeping the ball in the air was key for Ladue. Contributing to their passing game were Marzion Cosby with two receiving touchdowns, Mason Player and Krishna Sivaramakrishnan each with a receiving touchdown.
Also contributing offensively for Ladue were Gideon Boaten with a rushing touchdown and Mason Taylor with a field goal. Ja'Marion Wayne was the leading scorer for Parkway West with a receiving touchdown.
Ladue (7-0) hosts Pattonville on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. Parkway West (5-2) will host Parkway Central on Thursday at 7 p.m.