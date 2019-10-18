Ladue upended visiting Pattonville 43-7 Friday.
Key offensive players for Ladue were Mel Woodson with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Jared Rhodes with a rushing touchdown, Gideon Boaten, Mason Player each with a receiving touchdown and Mason Taylor with two field goals. Keshawn Ford was the leading scorer for Pattonville with a rushing touchdown.
Ladue (8-0) hosts Kirkwood on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Pattonville (1-7) plays at home against Ritenour on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.