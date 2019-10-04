Ladue defeated Parkway North 27-7 Friday at Parkway North.
Running played a key role in the win for Ladue. Contributing to their ground game were Jared Rhodes with two rushing touchdowns and Gideon Boaten with a rushing touchdown.
Mason Player also contributed for Ladue with a receiving touchdown. Nate Perkins led the way for Parkway North with a rushing touchdown.
Ladue (6-0) plays at Parkway West on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. Parkway North (1-5) plays at Lafayette on Friday, October 11 at 7:30 p.m.