Recap: Lafayette beats Ladue

Lafayette beat visiting Ladue 44-38 Friday.
Passing played a key role in the win for Lafayette. Contributing to their passing game were Pernell Garner with two receiving touchdownsa returning touchdown, TJ Bright and Jude Tenny each with a receiving touchdowna returning touchdown.
Also adding offensive numbers for Lafayette were Mitchel Hoffman with a rushing touchdown and Josh Reynolds with a field goal. Contributing offensively for Ladue were Jared Rhodes with two rushing touchdownsa returning touchdown, Stewart Dove, Sam M'Pemba each with a receiving touchdown and Mason Taylor with a field goal.
Lafayette (1-1) will host Parkway Central on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Ladue (0-1) will host Fox on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.
