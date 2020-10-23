 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lafayette beats Summit
0 comments

Recap: Lafayette beats Summit

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Lafayette trailed by three after the first half but rallied for a 33-23 win over visiting Summit Friday.

Receiving played a major role in victory for Lafayette. Key receivers included Pernell Garner with two receiving touchdowns, TJ Bright, Owen Butler and Jude Tenny each with a receiving touchdown.

Key offensive players for Summit were Mason Brown with two rushing touchdowns and Drew Krobath with a receiving touchdowna field goal.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports