Recap: Lafayette beats Summit

Lafayette trailed by three after the first half but rallied for a 33-23 win over visiting Summit Friday.
Receiving played a major role in victory for Lafayette. Key receivers included Pernell Garner with two receiving touchdowns, TJ Bright, Owen Butler and Jude Tenny each with a receiving touchdown.
Key offensive players for Summit were Mason Brown with two rushing touchdowns and Drew Krobath with a receiving touchdowna field goal.
