Recap: Lafayette breezes by Northwest Cedar Hill
Recap: Lafayette breezes by Northwest Cedar Hill

Lafayette breezed by visiting Northwest Cedar Hill 37-19 Friday.

Keeping the ball in the air was key for Lafayette. Key receivers included Pernell Garner with three receiving touchdowns and Jude Tenny with a receiving touchdown.

Mitchel Hoffman also contributed for Lafayette with a rushing touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Northwest Cedar Hill were Newbold Brayden, Jeffery Hughes each with a rushing touchdown and Mikel Davis with a receiving touchdown.

Lafayette (4-1) goes on the road to play Fox on Friday, November 6.

