Recap: Lafayette tops Fox
Zae Jones scored a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown to lead Lafayette to a 23-12 victory over visiting Fox Friday.

Also contributing offensively for Lafayette were Johnathan Marshall with a rushing touchdown and Brayden Kladney with a field goal. Grant Gibson led Fox with a rushing touchdown.

Lafayette (1-2) plays at Eureka on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Fox (1-2) will host Pattonville on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.

