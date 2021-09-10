Recap: Lafayette tops Fox

Zae Jones scored a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown to lead Lafayette to a 23-12 victory over visiting Fox Friday.
Also contributing offensively for Lafayette were Johnathan Marshall with a rushing touchdown and Brayden Kladney with a field goal. Grant Gibson led Fox with a rushing touchdown.
Lafayette (1-2) plays at Eureka on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Fox (1-2) will host Pattonville on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.
