Recap: Lafayette tops Summit

Lafayette trailed by three after the first half but rallied for a 33-23 win over visiting Summit Friday.
Keeping the ball in the air was key for Lafayette. Leading receivers were Pernell Garner with two receiving touchdowns, TJ Bright, Owen Butler and Jude Tenny each with a receiving touchdown.
Leading the way offensively for Summit were Mason Brown with two rushing touchdowns and Drew Krobath with a receiving touchdowna field goal.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.