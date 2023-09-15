Lafayette trounced Northwest Cedar Hill 63-13 Friday at Northwest Cedar Hill.
Contributing for Lafayette were Zae Jones, Devon Reese each with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Cameron Sharp, Andrew Wier each with a rushing touchdown, Terance Bills, Chase Roeder each with a receiving touchdown and Nathan Hutchison with a returning touchdown. Adding offensive numbers for Northwest Cedar Hill were Brendan Kelley and Luke Powell each with a rushing touchdown.
Lafayette (3-1) hosts Parkway West on Friday, September 22 at 7:15 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (0-4) will play at Marquette on Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m.