Recap: Lafayette trounces Parkway Central
Lafayette trounced Parkway Central 40-7 Friday at Parkway Central.

Passing played a key role in the win for Lafayette. Leading receivers were Mitchel Hoffman with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Jude Tenny with two receiving touchdowns and Pernell Garner with a receiving touchdown.

Josh Reynolds also contributed for Lafayette with two field goals. Jordan Tate led the way for Parkway Central with a rushing touchdown.

Lafayette (2-1) plays at home against Summit on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Parkway Central (1-2) will host Lindbergh on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

