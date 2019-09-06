Lafayette trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 33-24 win over Hazelwood East Friday at Hazelwood East.
Lafayette got points from Marsean Fisher and Caden Phipps each with two receiving touchdowns. Contributing points for Hazelwood East were Xavier Dozier a rushing touchdown, Terrance Gary a receiving touchdown and Armon Hill a rushing touchdown.
Lafayette (2-0) plays at home against Ritenour on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Hazelwood East (1-1) will host Lindbergh on Saturday, September 14 at 1 p.m.