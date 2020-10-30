Recap: Lafayette upends Northwest Cedar Hill

Lafayette breezed by visiting Northwest Cedar Hill 37-19 Friday.
Passing played a key role in the win for Lafayette. Key receivers included Pernell Garner with three receiving touchdowns and Jude Tenny with a receiving touchdown.
Mitchel Hoffman also contributed for Lafayette with a rushing touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Northwest Cedar Hill were Newbold Brayden, Jeffery Hughes each with a rushing touchdown and Mikel Davis with a receiving touchdown.
