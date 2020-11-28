Recap: Lamar trounces Jefferson

Lamar upended visiting Jefferson 42-7 Saturday.
Running played a key role in the win for Lamar. Key rushers included Logan Crockett with two rushing touchdowns, Joel Beshore, Cade Griffith and Case Tucker each with a rushing touchdown.
Austin Wilkerson also contributed for Lamar with a receiving touchdown. Will Schnitzler led the way for Jefferson with a rushing touchdown.
Lamar (11-1) will play St. Pius X (Kansas City) at Blair Oaks on Friday at 7 p.m.
