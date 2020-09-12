 Skip to main content
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) slips past Troy Buchanan
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) slips past Troy Buchanan

Liberty (Wentzville) slipped past Troy Buchanan 12-10 Saturday at Troy Buchanan.

Contributing for Liberty (Wentzville) were Jordan Smith with a rushing touchdown and Wyatt Haynes with a returning touchdown. Contributing offensively for Troy Buchanan were KeShawn Jones with a rushing touchdown and Mason Gessert with a field goal.

Liberty (Wentzville) (2-1) will play at Fort Zumwalt South on Friday at 7 p.m. Troy Buchanan (2-1) plays at home against Francis Howell Central on Saturday, September 19 at 1 p.m.

